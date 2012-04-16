PARIS/ZURICH, April 16 An independent French
magistrate has been named to examine the commercial practices of
Swiss bank UBS AG, financial daily Les Echos reported
on Monday.
The naming of the magistrate is the latest phase of a probe
into allegations that the bank helped clients dodge taxes that
began last year with a preliminary investigation by the Paris
prosecutor.
Investigating magistrate Guillaume Daieff will look into
allegations of the sale of banking and financial products by
unlicensed persons and of money laundering, the paper said.
No-one at the prosecutor's office could immediately be
reached for comment. UBS declined comment.
Investigating magistrates are independent from the French
government's executive branch and have greater powers to pursue
investigations.
The charges carry a penalty of up to five years in prison
and a potential fine of up to 750,000 euros ($981,200), the
newspaper said.
The Paris prosecutor had launched the initial phase of the
probe at the end of February 2011 after bank regulator the ACP
received an anonymous letter describing the methods UBS used to
help customers avoid taxes.
The ACP sent last month to prosecutors its final report on
internal controls at UBS's private bank, confirming some of the
preliminary investigation's findings and paving the way for the
examining magistrate to be appointed, the paper said.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
(Reporting by Christian Plumb and Katharina Bart; Editing by
David Holmes)