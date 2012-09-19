* UBS says cooperating with investigation
* Follows searches in Bordeaux, Strasbourg and Lyon
By Christian Plumb and Katharina Bart
PARIS/ZURICH, Sept 19 The Paris offices of UBS
have been searched as part of a probe into allegedly
aiding tax evasion in a sign that a months-long investigation
into the Swiss bank's French wealth management activities may be
gathering steam.
The evidence-gathering move was part of a broader enquiry
which saw the bank's offices in Bordeaux, Strasbourg and Lyon
searched in July.
Switzerland's strict banking secrecy rules, which have
helped build a $2 trillion offshore financial sector, have
infuriated cash-strapped governments elsewhere as they try to
stop tax evasion by wealthy citizens.
"The examining magistrate Guillaume Daieff indeed went to
the Parisian headquarters of UBS France as part of his enquiry,"
the bank said in a statement, adding that the bank was
cooperating with the probe.
Agence France Presse, citing a source, reported that two
people had already been placed under investigation as part of
the probe.
The search was carried out by about 10 investigators from
France's National Customs Service, Agence France Presse said.
Prosecutors in April opened a preliminary investigation into
the French activities of UBS, suspected of marketing financial
placements aimed at allowing subscribers to hide funds from tax
inspectors.
Concerns about wealthy French citizens trying to shelter
their funds from taxes have been on the rise in recent months,
with a Senate committee dedicated to tax evasion and money
laundering questioning several prominent bankers earlier this
year.
UBS's own wealth management practices earlier this year were
the subject of a book entitled "Those 600 billion that France is
missing", which alleged that its French unit sheltered an
average of 85 million euros ($111 million) of client funds a
year from taxes.
France is just the latest instance in which UBS's private
banking practices have come under scrutiny.
In 2009, the bank was forced to pay a fine and release the
names of 4,500 clients to U.S. officials to end a damaging tax
probe.