Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
ZURICH, March 27 The French division of Swiss bank UBS AG has been placed under formal investigation by French authorities and been asked to pay a 40 million euro bail, UBS said on Friday, in an escalation of a long-running probe into allegations the bank helped clients avoid taxes.
UBS said it would challenge the investigators' decision.
"After three years of investigation with our full cooperation, we consider there to be no criminal wrongdoing in the file," UBS said in an emailed statement.
"We find it astounding that we are subject to a bail, which we interpret as a penalty."
Up to now, investigators had declared the French division of the bank to be a "witness with legal assistance" in the probe, which is less serious than being formally investigated.
The probe regards the alleged laundering of the proceeds of tax fraud, according to UBS' annual report.
The formal investigation focuses on the years 2004 to 2008, not the entire period of the probe, which runs from 2004 to 2012, the bank said.
In July, in a related case concerning the entire Zurich-based UBS group, investigating judges forced the bank to put aside 1.1 billion euros in bail and put the bank under formal investigation. The bank also strongly condemned that decision and vowed to appeal. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins)
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.