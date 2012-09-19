PARIS/ZURICH, Sept 19 The Paris offices of UBS have been searched as part of a probe into tax evasion, a spokesman for the Swiss bank said on Wednesday, adding that it was cooperating with the investigation.

The evidence-gathering move was part of a broader enquiry which saw the bank's offices in Bordeaux, Strasbourg and Lyon searched in July. (Reporting by Katharina Bart and Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)