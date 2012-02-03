(Adds details)
LONDON Feb 3 British and Swiss regulators
Have stepped up their investigation into a $2.3 billion trading
loss at UBS's London arm last September with the
launch of a formal probe.
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) and the Swiss
Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) launched an
initial joint investigation on Sept. 16, a day after UBS
unveiled the huge loss, which it blamed on a rogue trader.
FINMA said on Friday they had started formal administrative
enforcement proceedings against UBS under Swiss law, as well as
launching a deeper investigation alongside Britain's FSA.
"FINMA will assess and rule upon the adequacy of the
controls that were in place to prevent and detect unauthorised
trading within the investment bank," the regulator said.
UBS said on Friday it would cooperate fully with its
regulators.
The Swiss bank said that its ability to disclose further
details about what it calls an unauthorised trading incident was
limited by ongoing criminal proceedings and the regulatory
investigations, but that it was still making internal changes in
response to the losses.
"This does not prevent us from taking further decisive
action to improve our operational risk controls," UBS said.
Former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli pleaded not guilty earlier
this week to charges related to the losses, and his trial in
London is now due to start on Sept 3.
The enforcement investigations could also take several
months.
(Reporting by Sarah White and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters)