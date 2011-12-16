LONDON Dec 16 Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) has banned and fined Jaspreet Singh Ahuja, a former client adviser at Swiss bank UBS, 150,000 pounds ($232,200) for "failing to act with integrity."

The FSA said in a statement on Friday that between January 2006 and the end of January 2008, he used a pre-existing investment structure to enable an Indian resident customer to breach Indian law in clear contravention of UBS guidelines.

The fine and ban on Ahuja comes with UBS still under the shadow of a $2 billion rogue trading scandal from September.

"Ahuja's failings were significant. He exploited his position of trust and repeatedly lied to his compliance department while helping a customer circumvent Indian law. This sort of behaviour has no place in the financial services industry," said Tracey McDermott, acting director of enforcement and financial crime at the FSA. ($1 = 0.6461 British pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques)