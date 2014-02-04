ZURICH Feb 4 UBS said on Tuesday
several class action lawsuits relating to a probe into possible
manipulation of the foreign exchange market had been filed
against it and other banks.
The actions, filed since November, allege collusion by the
defendants, and assert claims under antitrust laws and for
unjust enrichment, the Swiss bank said in its quarterly report.
UBS said it had not yet filed a responsive pleading to the
actions.
In slides released alongside its quarterly report, the Swiss
bank said it expected elevated charges for litigation,
regulatory and similar matters through 2014.
UBS is one of a number of banks cooperating with a global
investigation in to possible rigging in the $5.3 trillion-a-day
foreign exchange market.
Regulatory authorities are looking at whether traders at some
of the world's biggest banks colluded to manipulate benchmark
foreign-exchange rates used to set the value of trillions of
dollars of investments.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Katharina Bart. Editing by
Carmel Crimmins)