ZURICH Jan 30 Swiss bank UBS will cut 10 percent of its workforce in Germany, or around 120 jobs, and sees its wealth management business in the country becoming profitable in the medium term, the head of its German business told a newspaper.

"We have to cut about 10 percent of a total of 1,200 jobs," Axel Hoerger told German daily Die Welt in an interview to be published on Tuesday, adding the restructuring was already under way and should be finished by the end of the year.

UBS spokesman Dominique Gerster said the move was part of a cost-cutting programme announced last year.

UBS said last summer it was axing 3,500 jobs to shave 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.2 billion) off annual costs and announced additional cuts at its investment bank in November.

Hoerger said profitability for UBS's German wealth management business was still a little way off. "We are aiming to become profitable in the wealth management business in the medium term," he said in the interview.

Higher service fees should help reach this target, he said. ($1 = 0.9188 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Dan Lalor)