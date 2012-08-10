ZURICH Aug 10 UBS said German authorities have not given any indication of whether data on its clients is among that obtained by the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia from a presumed whistleblower, part of a crackdown on tax evaders who stashed cash in Swiss accounts.

"Until now, the German authorities haven't told us if and potentially which UBS client data is concerned," the Swiss bank said in a statement on Friday.

The data mining is likely to strain ties between Germany and Switzerland, which has sharply criticised previous purchases of leaked bank data by officials in the state.

In part to prevent such purchases, Berne struck a deal with Berlin in April to levy taxes on German assets in Swiss accounts, but the agreement could easily unravel.

