HONG KONG Dec 15 UBS AG's co-head of equity capital markets (ECM) for Asia, Damien Brosnan, will leave the Swiss investment bank at the end of the month, IFR reported on Thursday, without saying where it got the information.

Peihao Huang, the other co-head of ECM for UBS, will become the sole head of the team, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

UBS declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The bank fell to fourth place in ECM league tables in the region in the first nine-months of the year from second in the same period a year earlier, Thomson Reuters data showed.

UBS had been a perennial leader in the region for several years, fighting for the top spot with rival Goldman Sachs.