LONDON, March 14 (IFR) - Demand for UBS's perpetual non-call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, the first from a European lender since the middle of January, is now in excess of US$5bn.

Guidance has been revised to a final 6.875% from the initial 7% to 7.125% marketing level.

Under the terms of the deal, the bonds will be written down if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%.

The perpetual non-call five-year issue is in Reg S format and will price later on Monday via the Swiss lender's investment banking unit. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)