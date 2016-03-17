* Volatile week for AT1s after primary market reopens

* Recovery remains precarious

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, March 17 (IFR) - UBS's Additional Tier 1 bond has had a volatile ride in the secondary market since becoming the first deal to price in the format since mid-January, highlighting the fragility of the asset class' recovery.

The Swiss lender's US$1.5bn perpetual non-call five-year issue pulled in more than US$8bn of orders on Monday, a level of oversubscription that would typically see a bond trade up in the after-market.

However, the transaction has languished below its par reoffer price for much of this week. It slipped as low as 98.8 on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb, and despite briefly trading close to par early on Thursday morning, was back below 99 by lunchtime.

The poor performance has disappointed those who had hoped for a strong first few days of trading to underline the turnaround in sentiment.

"When UBS announced the deal, we all thought: good on them, they are reopening this space and as outsiders we all wanted the deal to work, to trade up two to three points and cement the recovery in the AT1 market," said a rival banker.

"However, it's traded down and you could paint a picture that maybe the deal was not really sponsored by the real money guys and was a bit of a tourist trade. The book grew quite suddenly and it smelled a bit like an old-style capital trade."

Private banks, sometimes seen as a less solid bid, bought 22% of the trade versus just 13% of a US$1.15bn 7.125% perp non-call five that UBS priced in February 2015. Asia played a much bigger part as well, taking 20% compared to only 4% of last year's deal.

TOUGH MARKET

The transaction was not helped by volatile market conditions this week. The iTraxx Sub Fin index, which widened from 154bp on Monday to a high of 198bp on Wednesday, had pulled back to around 180bp by Thursday morning before dragging wider again.

Confidence was not helped by comments from Deutsche Bank boss John Cryan on Wednesday criticising the asset class as a "bad product" and one that is "too prone to be mis-sold".

UBS' bonds have held up better than others. According to Eikon, Deutsche's US$1.25bn 6.25% callable 2020 tumbled by almost five points this week to a low of 82.6 on Wednesday, for example. Credit Suisse's US$2.5bn 6.25% 2024s fell a point to 94 between Monday and Wednesday, while Nordea's US$550m 5.25% 2021s fell from 94.4 to 93.1.

"I guess it shows what a volatile instrument AT1 still is," the first banker said. But he was still positive about how quickly the market has dusted itself off.

"If you take it back a few weeks, people were calling the end of the market. This (UBS) got US$8bn of demand when in February we thought it was the financial crisis part 2."

(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)