BRIEF-Shinyoung Securities to dispose treasury shares for 296 mln won
* Says offering price is 48,578 won/share, 296 million won in total
ZURICH, July 6 Swiss bank UBS expects to meet anticipated requirements for total loss-absorbing bonds known (TLAC) early.
"UBS currently has over 44 billion Swiss francs ($46.69 billion) in TLAC, supporting a TLAC to risk weighted assets ratio of more than 20 percent," UBS said in a submission to the U.S. Federal Reserve about how it would shut down its business in the United States during a crisis.
"UBS expects to meet anticipated TLAC requirements ahead of applicable deadlines," the Zurich-based bank wrote in the document published on Monday.
($1 = 0.9424 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin. Editing by Carmel Crimmins)
* Shareholders approve authorized capital increase to $2.5 billion from $2 billion