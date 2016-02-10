NEW YORK Feb 9 Natural gas investors, used to trading on big freezes and scorching temperatures across the United States that can whipsaw prices, may have to extend their weather watch to west Africa if the latest trading call by UBS Group AG catches on.

In an unlikely pairing of two vastly different markets, the bank has launched a new relative value trading strategy: go long cocoa <0#CC:> and short U.S. natural gas <0#NG:>.

The trade pits one of the biggest futures contracts in the commodity market against one of the most volatile, niche soft commodities. CME Group's monthly gas turnover is about six times higher ICE's U.S. cocoa contract.

Still, the bet, based on the El Nino weather pattern, is straightforward: the price of the key chocolate ingredient will rise as extremely dry weather in Ivory Coast, the world's top grower, roils crops, while the warmer-than-average U.S. winter will lead to a bumper build in inventory and lower natgas prices.

"The plunge in cocoa prices amid persisting weather concerns and higher U.S. natural gas inventories favor the shift," UBS' chief investment officer for Wealth Management Research said in a note on Tuesday.

Stuck in a prolonged bear market, front-month gas futures are just above $2 per million British thermal units, close to their lowest price in nearly 17 years touched in December.

New York cocoa prices sank nearly 14 percent in January, their biggest monthly tumble in more than four years, as speculators bailed out of their huge net long position.

UBS reckons cocoa could return toward $3,000 per tonne again, up about 7 percent from current levels and has introduced a 2 percent overweight position.

"We believe the forward curve in backwardation from mid-year on supports our position, which is being financed with a 2 percent underweight position in U.S. natural gas," UBS said.

Gas inventories are expected to exceed 2 trillion cubic feet (tcf), above the five-year average of 1.62 tcf by end-March, UBS said.

This would be the highest for that time of year since 2012 due to a mild winter in the United States, Reuters data showed.

In the same note, it said that it closed its wheat spread, and long nickel versus short copper positions.

Aside from checking the harsh Harmattan winds that blow off the Sahara, it is not clear if natgas traders may also have to learn how to decipher data on pod counts, a skill honed by some of the most successful cocoa traders. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Josephine Mason and Lisa Shumaker)