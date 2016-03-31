ZURICH, March 31 UBS will need to
adjust its investment banking business to the tough market
conditions this year in order to achieve its targets, the Swiss
bank's investment banking head told German weekly
WirtschaftsWoche.
"I'm a realist, the market environment is very challenging,"
Andrea Orcel was quoted as saying in the summary of an interview
published on Thursday. "We will adjust our business in order to
achieve the results which we have planned."
He also said UBS saw growth opportunities in the United
States, described by Orcel as the most important market, as
other players retrench.
Swiss rival Credit Suisse, which expects
first-quarter trading revenue to fall 40-45 percent, is caught
up in the fallout over its trading operations. Asked last week
who would be held responsible for about $1 billion in losses on
its illiquid trading positions over the past two quarters, Chief
Executive Tidjane Thiam said things had clearly gone wrong but
the bank was now confident the problems had been identified.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)