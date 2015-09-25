ZURICH, Sept 25 UBS has settled a
lawsuit accusing it of fraudulently causing $331 million of
losses from collateralised debt obligations (CDOs) issued before
the financial crisis, a spokesman for the Swiss bank said on
Friday.
Loreley Financing, a group of special-purposes entities
based in Jersey in the Channel Islands, filed a lawsuit in New
York state in 2012 over four CDOs arranged by UBS.
The CDOs were comprised of residential mortgage-backed
securities and credit default swaps. When the housing market
crashed, Loreley suffered huge losses and claimed UBS had
misrepresented the CDOs, which it bought in 2006 and 2007.
The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by David Clarke)