ZURICH Dec 8 UBS said its chairman of
asset management John Fraser will leave the Swiss bank to become
Secretary of the Australian Treasury effective Jan. 15.
The Australian executive had stepped down from the
day-to-day running of UBS' asset management arm last year, but
remained with the bank in a chairman's role.
"I'd like to congratulate John and wish him every success as
he takes on this new challenge," UBS Chief Executive Sergio
Ermotti said in a statement.
"I'd also like to thank him for the lasting contribution he
has made to UBS as a leader, an executive board member and a
colleague over the last two decades."
