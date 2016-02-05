Feb 5 UBS Group AG appointed August Hatecke as head of wealth management South East Asia, effective April 1.

He will report to Edmund Koh, head of wealth management Asia Pacific, the company said.

Hatecke, who has worked with UBS for over 16 years, joined the company's predecessor firm, O'Connor Associates, in 1992. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)