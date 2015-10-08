BRIEF-Simon Property Group's CEO 2016 total compensation $13.2 mln
* CEO David Simon's 2016 total compensation was $13.2 million versus $14.2 million in 2015 - sec filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2nHgTCw) Further company coverage:
Oct 8 UBS Group AG said it had hired three advisers from Credit Suisse's U.S. brokerage unit, where they managed nearly $1 billion in client assets.
UBS said Ross Kennedy, Richard Cantwell and Stephen Michael joined its Boston Private Wealth Management office.
Earlier on Thursday, Merrill Lynch said it had hired an eight-person advisory team in Chicago that had been managing about $3.5 billion of client assets at Credit Suisse's U.S. brokerage unit. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
MILAN, March 31 Pillarstone Italy said on Friday it had finalised the acquisition of 100 percent of Italy's Premuda and would invest 50 million euros ($53.5 million) to support the relaunch of the troubled shipping company.