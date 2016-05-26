BRIEF-J. Crew Group says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
ZURICH May 26 Swiss bank UBS has recruited former Westpac Chief Executive Gail Kelly as a senior global adviser to its top management, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
"Gail will provide insights on strategy, regulation and risk as an active participant on specific topics at our GEB strategy meetings," UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti said in a memo to staff on Thursday, referring the bank's group executive board.
"She will also provide input on technology, diversity, and the APAC markets for individual GEB members and overall advisory activities for me."
UBS confirmed the contents of the memo.
Kelly stood down as CEO of Australia's Westpac in February 2015.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
Feb 2 Australian shares edged higher on Thursday, helped by basic materials and energy stocks as the dollar stepped back on disappointment that the Federal Reserve did not take a more hawkish policy stance.
* Says The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited has sold J REIT Investment Securities to J Bank Co Ltd, for 1.34 billion yen