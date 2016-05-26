May 25 UBS AG has hired Ian Hart as
co-chairman of Investment Banking in the United Kingdom and
Facundo Vazquez as head of equity capital markets (ECM)
solutions in Latin America, according to an internal memo
obtained by Reuters.
The contents of the memo were confirmed by a UBS
spokeswoman.
Hart, who will start in August, will work alongside
co-chairman Hew Glyn Davies. He has more than 25 years of
investment banking experience, including most recently, seven
years at Morgan Stanley as a senior M&A banker. He formerly
worked at Citigroup, where one of his positions included
co-head of European mergers and acquisitions. He worked at
London-based investment bank SG Warburg & Co from 1990 to 1996.
Vazquez, who will be based in New York starting in June,
will work closely with Fernando Vita, an executive director of
Latin America.
Vazquez led the Latin America equity capital markets efforts
at Bank of America Corp from 2008 to 2013 and most
recently at Brazil's Banco Itau BBA SA.
Vazquez arrival follows two other ECM hires, Michael
O'Donovan, who joined in February as a managing director in ECM
Americas and Jeff Mortara, who joined in March as a managing
director and head of financial institutions and East Coast
technology equity capital markets.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Bill Trott)