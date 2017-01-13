BRIEF-Aditya Birla Money reports Dec-qtr profit
* Dec quarter net profit 27.6 million rupees versus loss 3.8 million rupees year ago
HONG KONG Jan 13 Joseph Chee, head of corporate client solutions for UBS, Asia has resigned from the Swiss bank, IFR reported on Friday.
Chee worked at UBS for about a decade, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. UBS declined to comment. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Jan 25 Shanghai Jinqiao Export Processing Zone Development Co Ltd
* Has entered into negotiations regarding certain potential acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: