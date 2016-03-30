ZURICH, March 30 UBS's new chief operating officer (COO), Axel Lehmann, on Tuesday announced a raft of management changes including the departure of group Chief Information Officer Oliver Bussmann, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed.

The memo, the contents of which were confirmed by UBS, also said Chris Gelvin would take on the newly created role of chief operating officer for group COO and Harry Egger would lead Group Corporate Services.

Among the other changes, Dimi Stratakis will take on the role of chief risk officer for the COO department.

Lehmann took on the COO role in January.

Gelvin, Egger and Stratakis will join Lehmann's executive committee.

