* China Rapid Finance Ltd files for U.S. IPO of $100 million - sec filing
ZURICH, July 10 UBS on Friday appointed William Kennedy as global head of distribution for its global asset management business, according to a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by the Swiss bank.
Kennedy will take over the Zurich-based role in mid-September from Andreas Schlatter who is retiring from the investment management industry, the memo said. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Pravin Char)
TORONTO, March 31 Victor Li, co-chairman of Husky Energy Inc and son of one of Asia's richest men, has agreed to acquire Reliance Home Comfort, a Canadian provider of heating and cooling systems, from U.S. investment firm Alinda Capital Partners for C$2.8 billion ($2.10 billion), Reliance said on Friday.