(Corrects to $4.7 mln, not $4.2 mln in headline and lead)
By Suzanne Barlyn
April 4 A UBS AG unit must pay more than $4.7
million to a customer's former spouse who alleged that the firm
improperly released accounts worth $12 million to her ex-husband
despite a court order freezing those assets, a U.S. federal
judge has ruled.
UBS Financial Services Inc of Puerto Rico was negligent in
releasing the accounts to David Efrón, a Puerto Rico lawyer who
withdrew all but $1.2 million from the account during a
nine-month period, U.S. District Judge Pedro Alberto
Delgado-Hernández in San Juan wrote in an opinion on March 31.
Efrón and the plaintiff in the case, Madeleine Candelario
del Moral, had been locked in a post-divorce dispute when UBS
released the accounts to Efrón in 2007, according to the
opinion. About $800,000 of the remaining $1.2 million was used
to repay a loan UBS made to Efrón.
The long-running federal court case, filed in 2008, hinged
on a 2006 oral ruling by a local Puerto Rico superior court
judge in the couple's post-divorce litigation. That judge said
from the bench that he was setting aside a previous superior
court order to freeze the accounts, which were at issue in the
couple's divorce.
The oral ruling, however, was not a valid order because a
transcript of the judge's remarks had not been signed or
certified, the U.S. federal court ruled.
"UBS respectfully disagrees with the court's decision in
this matter," a UBS spokesman said, adding that the firm intends
to appeal. The case "arose out of a divorce proceeding that had
nothing to do with UBS." The firm's employees acted "entirely
properly in response to specific instructions from a Puerto Rico
court," the spokesman said.
But there were other signs that the oral ruling and the
23-page transcript of the ruling that Efrón presented to the
firm were not sufficient for releasing the accounts, Judge
Delgado-Hernández wrote. The parties, for example, did not
receive formal notice of the ruling, or a transcript the judge
had signed, as Puerto Rico superior court rules required.
Efrón, who was not a party in the federal proceeding, nor
was alleged to have engaged in wrongdoing, could not be reached
for comment.
Delgado-Hernández declined to impose sanctions on UBS, after
Candelario del Moral alleged the firm's conduct caused the case
to drag on. The eight years of proceedings were the result of
"factors not uncommon in complete litigation" and not because of
misconduct by UBS, Delgado-Hernández wrote.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Dan Grebler)