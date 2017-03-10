BRIEF-Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v
ZURICH, March 10 UBS lowered its 2016 profit by 102 million Swiss francs ($100.8 million) to reflect a settlement with the National Credit Union Association over mis-selling residential mortgage-backed securities, the Swiss bank said on Friday.
In its annual report, UBS also disclosed Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti got 13.7 million francs in total compensation for 2016, down from 14.3 million a year earlier.
Overall, the Swiss bank's bonus pool shrank to 2.9 billion francs from 3.5 billion in 2015.
($1 = 1.0120 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
