ZURICH May 3 Swiss bank UBS is
introducing a new organisational structure in its flagship
wealth management business in a move which it hopes will cut
costs by hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a memo
seen by Reuters.
"Reducing complexity will lead to some delayering and
reductions in personnel, predominately in non-client facing
areas, and decreasing our cost run rate by hundreds of
millions," wealth management head Juerg Zeltner told staff in a
memo on Tuesday.
"The new structure will come into effect on 1 July 2016 and
I want to create clarity as fast as possible."
UBS confirmed the contents of the memo.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)