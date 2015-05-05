ZURICH May 5 UBS on Tuesday posted an 88 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit, well above analysts' forecasts.

Switzerland's biggest bank said net profit for the first three months stood at 1.977 billion Swiss francs ($2.11 billion), exceeding the 1.1 billion francs analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll.

"I'm pleased with the strong quarter," the Swiss bank's Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said in a statement. "We stayed close to our clients, we stayed disciplined on risk and we delivered across all businesses and regions."

($1 = 0.9352 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)