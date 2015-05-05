ZURICH May 5 UBS on Tuesday posted an
88 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit, well
above analysts' forecasts.
Switzerland's biggest bank said net profit for the first
three months stood at 1.977 billion Swiss francs ($2.11
billion), exceeding the 1.1 billion francs analysts had forecast
in a Reuters poll.
"I'm pleased with the strong quarter," the Swiss bank's
Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said in a statement. "We stayed
close to our clients, we stayed disciplined on risk and we
delivered across all businesses and regions."
($1 = 0.9352 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)