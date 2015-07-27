ZURICH, July 27 UBS does not see any potential acquisitions on the horizon, the Swiss bank's chief executive said on Monday.

"If I look around at this stage, broadly speaking, I don't see anything that would add to our business proposition that is priced correctly to what I would consider fair pricing," Sergio Ermotti, head of the Zurich-based bank, said during a call with reporters for the bank's second-quarter results.

"I don't think it's a theme for us to talk about M&A at this stage." (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)