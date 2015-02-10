By Jed Horowitz
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 10 Revenue at UBS AG's
U.S. brokerage unit inched up at the end of 2014 as clients of
newly hired brokers transferred fee-generating assets to the
firm, brokers made more interest-generating loans and customer
trading accelerated in a rising stock market.
Expenses rose more than profits on growing compensation
costs. Pretax operating profit at UBS Wealth Management Americas
fell 15 percent from both the year-earlier fourth-quarter and
the third quarter of 2014 to $217 million.
Net fourth-quarter profit for the entire Swiss bank was
$1.04 billion, exceeding analysts' expectations. Still, UBS
shares fell almost 3 percent Tuesday on warnings about fallout
from the surging Swiss franc and new tax probes involving
wealthy U.S. clients.
UBS Wealth Management Americas' financial adviser count,
which topped 10,000 before the financial crisis, fell to 6,997
at yearend, down 140 from 12 months earlier.
The total trails about 17,000 advisers at Morgan Stanley
and 14,000 at Bank of America Merrill Lynch but
is within UBS's target of 6,500 to 7,000.
Since joining as chief executive of UBS Wealth Americas in
2009, former Merrill Lynch executive Robert McCann has winnowed
out low-producing brokers while paying big bonuses to recruit
high producers. At the end of the year, his business had $2.93
billion of slowly amortizing "forgivable" recruitment loans on
its books, down from $3.06 billion 12 months earlier.
More than two-thirds of brokers who left last quarter were
in the bottom 50 percent as measured by sales revenue, while
more than three-quarters of new advisers the company hired were
in the top 50 percent, a spokeswoman said. Compensation
commitments made to brokers last quarter were $4 million.
The business's expenses rose to 88.7 percent of quarterly
revenue from 85.9 percent. This was near the top of the 80-to-90
percent target set by the parent bank.
In his quarterly letter to shareholders, UBS Group Chief
Executive Sergio Ermotti highlighted the U.S. wealth business's
quarterly revenue record of $1.92 billion. It reflected trading
commissions that rose 2 percent from the third quarter and
progress in "banking and lending initiatives" he wrote. Like
other banks that own large brokerages, UBS is urging advisers to
sell mortgages and loans collateralized by investment portfolios
to wealthy clients.
Ermotti is McCann's former colleague at Merrill.
Fee income, another focus for brokerages seeking stable
revenue sources, fell 1 percent from the third quarter to $1.19
billion as mutual fund fees dropped, the bank said.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by David Gregorio)