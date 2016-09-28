WASHINGTON, Sept 28 UBS Financial Services, a
subsidiary of UBS Group AG, has agreed to pay more than
$15 million to settle charges it failed to adequately train its
sales force about key aspects of certain complex financial
products it sold to retail investors, the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission said on Wednesday.
UBS sold some $548 million in reverse convertible notes
(RCNs) to more than 8,700 relatively inexperienced customers
without educating its sales people about the products enough to
enable them to make suitable recommendations, the SEC said in a
statement.
