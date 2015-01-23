ZURICH Jan 23 UBS said on Friday it did not suffer any overall losses in its trading business after the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) decision last week to abandon its three-year-old cap on the franc.

"In aggregate, UBS did not experience negative revenues in its trading businesses in connection with the announcement," UBS said in a statement.

The bank also said part of its compensation plan will qualify as fully applied additional tier 1 capital from 2014. At the end of the third quarter of last year, UBS posted a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.7 percent.

Zurich-based UBS also said its capital return to shareholders following a corporate restructuring will be 0.25 Swiss francs per share, to be paid once it has completed the squeeze-out procedure for shareholders who have yet to tender their shares in the exchange programme.

UBS had previously promised a supplementary capital return of at least 0.25 francs per share, as it expects the new structure will allow it to qualify for a capital rebate under Switzerland's too-big-to-fail requirements. ($1 = 0.8719 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)