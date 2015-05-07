ZURICH May 7 UBS is working hard to
settle litigation cases and hopes to give a further update soon,
the Swiss bank's chief executive will tell investors at an
annual shareholder meeting on Thursday.
"We are working intensively on finding the best possible
solutions to a number of important pending cases in the near
future, and hope that we will be able to say more on this soon,"
Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti will tell the bank's annual
general meeting, according to prepared remarks.
Zurich-based UBS said on Tuesday it is in advanced talks
with the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) to settle allegations
of foreign exchange market rigging.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Jason Neely)