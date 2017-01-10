BRIEF-CITIC Ltd says unit and Beijing Guoan Football Club entered capital increase agreement
SINGAPORE Jan 10 UBS Group AG on Tuesday announced the hiring of former Deutsche Bank AG Asia Pacific wealth management head Ravi Raju as co-head of its global ultra-high net worth business in Asia Pacific.
Raju joined Deutsche Bank in 2007 and played a key role in building its wealth management business in Asia, overseeing more than 700 employees in 15 locations. He left the bank in October last year.
At UBS, Raju will work with Amy Lo, head of wealth management in Greater China and co-head of global ultra-high net worth business in Asia Pacific, the Swiss bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Sumeet Chatterjee)
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
* Says it expects to return to net profit of about 15 million yuan ($2.18 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 1.6 billion yuan year ago