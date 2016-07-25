NEW YORK, July 25 A quarter of rich U.S.
investors are so concerned that the U.S. presidential race will
hurt share prices that they are considering pulling out of the
stock market entirely, according to a survey by UBS AG
Wealth Management Americas.
Five percent of the 2,300 mostly high net worth investors
surveyed said they had already converted all of their U.S. stock
holdings to cash, according to survey of investors in early
June.
"Investors really see this (election) as a watershed event,"
said Sameer Aurora, UBS head of client strategy for Wealth
Management Americas. "They are extremely concerned about the
outcome of the election on their own personal financial
wellbeing."
Unpredictable and sometimes fiery rhetoric from candidates
in this year's election has given investors reason to worry. A
tweet from presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in
September sent biotech stocks crashing.
Republican candidate Donald Trump has promised to dismantle
financial reform laws, force Canada and Mexico to renegotiate
the North American Free Trade Agreement and slap steep tariffs
on Chinese and Mexican imports.
Investors have amassed the largest cash pile since 2001 and
equity holdings are at a four-year low, a Bank of America
Merrill Lynch study found. The reticence is hampering
profit margins at big banks, which make money off managing
clients' assets.
The political leanings of the participants in the survey
were evenly split between Republicans, Democrats and
Independents.
The vast majority of respondents, approximately 84 percent,
said their No. 1 issue was the economy, citing concerns over how
each candidate would address stagnating wages, consumers'
purchasing power and the well-being of future generations.
Despite consensus on the problem, investors split largely
along party lines on how to fix the economy. Eighty-six percent
of Republicans said balancing the budget would help, compared to
61 percent of Democrats and 78 percent of Independents.
Overall, 57 percent of investors said they were considering
changing how their investments were allocated ahead of the
election, and three out of give said they plan to discuss or
have already discussed the election with their advisers.
The study did not ask investors which candidate they planned
to vote for in November.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Carmel Crimmins and
Cynthia Osterman)