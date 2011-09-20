(Corrects to add missing word "billion" in first paragraph)
By Emma Thomasson and Rachel Armstrong
ZURICH/SINGAPORE, Sept 20 UBS AG Chief
Executive Oswald Gruebel will seek a vote of confidence at a
board meeting in Singapore for plans to slash the investment
banking division that caused a $2.3 billion loss due to
unauthorised trading, a Swiss newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Citing unnamed sources, the Tages-Anzeiger reported that
Gruebel wants to carry out the restructuring himself and is
seeking a vote of confidence from the board that he should stay
on at least until 2013 or else he will step down.
UBS declined to comment on the report.
A source familiar with the matter said the UBS board is due
to meet in Singapore on Wednesday and Thursday for one of the
four regular meetings it holds every year.
"Of course the investment bank matter will be discussed and
the way forward," one UBS source said.
The meeting, scheduled before the rogue trades came to
light, coincides with the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix, of
which UBS is a major sponsor.
The paper said the meeting of the board in Singapore had the
added benefit that the Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC,
which is UBS's biggest shareholder with a 6.4 percent stake,
could be consulted.
UBS is widely expected by analysts to speed up an overhaul
of its investment bank that had been planned for announcement at
an investor day on Nov. 17, though big shareholders have
signalled they could wait until that date while the bank
completes an internal investigation.
BUCK STOPS WITH GRUEBEL
The UBS board has set up a committee chaired by independent
director David Sidwell, former chief financial officer at Morgan
Stanley , to conduct an independent investigation into the
unauthorised trades and the bank's control systems.
London trader Kweku Adoboli was charged on Friday with fraud
and false accounting dating back to 2008.
The loss is a heavy blow to the reputation of Switzerland's
biggest bank, which had just started to recover after its near
collapse during the financial crisis and a damaging U.S.
investigation into its aiding wealthy Americans to dodge taxes.
Gruebel said on Sunday that "the buck stops with me" and he
would "bear the consequences" of the $2.3 billion trading loss
that was discovered last week, adding the affair would influence
the future strategy of the investment bank
A UBS insider said bearing the consequences did not
necessarily imply Gruebel would leave immediately, but he might
be thinking of forgoing his annual bonus again, speeding up
restructuring or making other senior management changes.
Gruebel, a gruff 67-year-old German who previously
ran Credit Suisse , was brought out of retirement in
2009 to help clean up UBS after huge losses on subprime assets
forced the Swiss government to bail out the bank.
He initially indicated he would only stay in the job for a
couple of years to get the bank back on its feet but suggested
recently that he could stick around at least until former
Bundesbank boss Axel Weber takes over as chairman in 2013.
The Tages-Anzeiger reported that one option under discussion
was that Chairman Kaspar Villiger could hand over to Weber a
year earlier than planned.
Singapore's GTC said on Monday the losses on its investment
in UBS were offset by good investment decisions, which had
helped its portfolio rebound to a level seen prior to the global
financial crisis, but did not comment on the latest loss.
The stake was worth around 2.5 billion Swiss francs ($2.8
billon), which means the sovereign wealth fund has lost about 77
percent of its 11 billion Swiss franc investment in UBS made at
the end of 2007, excluding dividends, according to Reuters
calculation based on UBS filings.
($1 = 0.885 Swiss Francs)
