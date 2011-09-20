(Repeats ahead of UBS board meeting in Singapore
Weds/Thursday)
* Investment bank restructuring widely expected
* Gruebel wants to stay to lead overhaul
* Kengeter arrives in Singapore ahead of meeting
* GIC wants UBS to take "firm" action
(Adds GIC comment, UBS share price)
By Saeed Hasan and Emma Thomasson
SINGAPORE/ZURICH, Sept 20 UBS Chief Executive
Oswald Gruebel will ask the Swiss bank's board to back plans
for a radical overhaul of investment banking under his
leadership at a meeting in Singapore, after unauthorized
trading caused a $2.3 billion loss.
The UBS board meets in Singapore on Wednesday and Thursday
for one of the four regular meetings it holds every year and
strategic changes to the investment bank are on the agenda,
said several sources with direct knowledge of the plans.
The bank's biggest shareholder, Singapore-based sovereign
wealth fund GIC, said it had discussed the alleged fraud with
UBS management, adding it was disappointed by the case and
urged UBS to take "firm" action to restore confidence.
GIC, which has a 6.4 percent stake in UBS and has lost
about 77 percent of its 11 billion Swiss franc investment in
the bank, said it had sought details on how UBS was tightening
controls.
Gruebel said on Sunday he would "bear the consequences" of
the $2.3 billion trading loss that was discovered last week but
did not want to quit, adding the affair would influence the
future strategy of the investment bank.
"Ossie has said he's staying and he'll be the guy who sees
us through it," said a top executive at the bank with direct
knowledge of the matter, who did not want to be named because
of the sensitive nature of the discussions.
UBS is under pressure to scale down, ringfence or even
split off its risky investment banking business from its core
wealth management unit in order to shield private clients.
But the top executive and another source at the bank said
it would be "business as usual" at meeting and the board would
not be rushed into dumping the investment bank.
"The investment bank is critical to our strategy. Anyone
that thinks you can run a wealth management model without an
investment bank doesn't know the industry," said the top
executive.
Another UBS insider in Singapore for the meeting said: "The
world of banking has been changing for a while. We need to move
to a new paradigm anyway."
The bank was widely expected to speed up an overhaul of its
investment bank that had been planned for announcement at an
investor day on Nov. 17, though big shareholders have signalled
they could wait until that date while the bank completes an
internal investigation, another source at the bank said.
Gruebel will scale back proprietary trading and fixed
income, but not do away with them completely, according to a
third source at the bank.
"Overall that's a material business. If you had the
opportunity to own that business, you would keep it," that
source said. "I can see a world where we get away from the
racier ends of prop trading."
Investment bank head Carsten Kengeter, who is also in the
firing line, told staff he was fully committed to working
closely with them to repair damage to the bank's reputation.
"Now is the time for everyone across the investment bank to
demonstrate ... that we are not going to let a single
calculated act of deception deflect us from achieving our
long-term strategic goals," he said in a memo obtained by
Reuters.
Kengeter spoke to Reuters on Tuesday as he was checking
into the Ritz Carlton in Singapore. Wearing casual attire and
white headphones he appeared relaxed and receptive to
questions, but declined to discuss the board meeting or company
business.
The meeting, scheduled before the rogue trades came to
light last week, coincides with the Singapore Formula One Grand
Prix, of which UBS is a major sponsor.
WEBER TO STEP IN EARLIER?
The loss is a heavy blow to the reputation of Switzerland's
biggest bank, which had just started to recover after its near
collapse during the financial crisis and a damaging U.S.
investigation into its aiding wealthy Americans to dodge taxes.
London trader Kweku Adoboli was charged on Friday with
fraud and false accounting dating back to 2008.
Gruebel, a gruff 67-year-old German who previously ran
Credit Suisse , was brought out of retirement in 2009 to help
clean up UBS after huge losses on subprime assets forced the
Swiss government to bail out the bank.
He initially indicated he would only stay in the job for a
couple of years to get the bank back on its feet but suggested
recently that he could stick around at least until former
Bundesbank boss Axel Weber takes over as chairman in 2013.
The Tages-Anzeiger newspaper reported on Tuesday that one
option under discussion was that Chairman Kaspar Villiger could
hand over to Weber a year earlier than planned.
Meanwhile Sergio Ermotti, the former deputy boss of
UniCredit who joined UBS as Europe, Middle East and Africa
chief in April, could be given new responsibilities as he is
groomed as a potential successor to Gruebel.
Singapore's GIC said on Monday the losses on its stake in
UBS were offset by good investment decisions, which had helped
its portfolio rebound to a level seen prior to the global
financial crisis.
The stake was worth around 2.5 billion francs, which means
the sovereign wealth fund has lost about 77 percent of its 11
billion franc investment in UBS made at the end of 2007,
excluding dividends, according to Reuters calculations.
Shares in UBS were down 0.5 percent at 1112 GMT, compared
to a 0.5 percent rise on the European banking index .
($1 = 0.885 Swiss Francs)
(Additional reporting by Rachel Armstrong, Michael Flaherty,
Eveline Danubrata and Charmian Kok in Singapore; Writing by
Sophie Walker, Editing by Alexander Smith)