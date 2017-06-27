By Andrew Berlin
NEW YORK, June 27 Robert MacNaughton is joining
UBS as managing director and head of high-yield trading,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
MacNaughton has been hired out of retirement after a 15-year
tenure at Credit Suisse, where he most recently was head of
distressed trading. In his new role, he will be in charge of
expanding UBS's high-yield business in the US.
He is expected to start in mid-July and will report to
Philip Olesen, head of global credit trading.
UBS has been actively building out its credit flow business
in the US. Within the last year, it brought on Credit Suisse
alum Barry Zamore as head of US loan trading, as well as Chad
Hersch from Natixis as a loan trader and Doug Stuart from
Citigroup as a loan salesman.
In September, the source said, Jeff Manton will join from
Jefferies also as a loan salesman, while Gary Rapp, formerly of
Goldman Sachs, will come on board as head of investment grade
and LATAM credit trading.
UBS ranked 11th in high-yield deal volume as lead left
bookrunner in 1Q17, with three deals totaling US$3.75bn,
according to LPC data. The investment bank was 13th including
joint-bookrunner roles with a total of 48 deals valued at
US$6.44bn.
A spokesperson for UBS declined to comment. MacNaughton was
not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting By Andrew Berlin; Editing by Lynn Adler)