Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
LONDON Feb 29 Herman Hintzen is joining UBS as chairman of insurance investment banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
Hintzen has had a 25-year career in investment banking, including previous posts at JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Victoria Howley; editing by Sarah White)
LONDON, Feb 16 Blackstone, which has $100 billion in private equity assets under management, has acquired a majority stake in cloud computing business Cloudreach for an undisclosed sum, the investment firm said on Thursday.
