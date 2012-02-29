(Adds detail)
LONDON Feb 29 Herman Hintzen is joining
Swiss bank UBS as chairman of insurance investment
banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a
memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Hintzen, who will be based in London and starts in early
March, is currently an adviser to APG, one of Europe's largest
pension funds and chairman of Amlin Corporate Insurance, a unit
of British specialist insurer Amlin.
These roles follow a 25-year career in investment banking,
including posts at JP Morgan, Credit Suisse
and Morgan Stanley.
In his new position, Hintzen will work with selected large
insurance clients and provide strategic leadership for UBS's
EMEA insurance overage.
(Reporting by Victoria Howley; Editing by Sarah White and Dan
Lalor)