NEW YORK Aug 11 UBS AG Wealth
Management Americas on Tuesday said it hired a team of four
brokers away from Morgan Stanley where the team had managed more
than $2 billion in client assets.
Glenn Arthurs, Chris Malof, Jay Blair and Wyatt Arthurs, who
worked together as the Arthurs Malof Group, joined UBS on Monday
in Buffalo, New York, according to UBS.
Over the last year that they worked at Morgan Stanley, they
generated $10 million in revenues from their high net worth and
institutional clients, which included public and private
foundations and endowments.
No one from the Arthurs Malof Group was available for
comment.
Arthurs started his career in 1983 with Lehman Brothers, and
later joined Citigroup Inc. in 1993. He became an employee
of Morgan Stanley in 2009 when it purchased Smith Barney from
Citigroup. Arthurs was named to Barron's list of the top 1,200
advisers in the U.S. in 2014 and 2015.
Arthurs and Malof became partners in 1996, two years after
Malof joined Citigroup, according to the group's profile on
Morgan Stanley's website.
Blair began working at Citigroup in 2001, having spent the
three years prior at Merrill Lynch. Wyatt Arthurs joined
Citigroup in 2005.
Morgan Stanley confirmed that the advisers left the firm but
declined to comment on the move.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Andrew Hay)