LONDON, Sept 27 UBS has hired Jasper Tans as a managing director to run its Scandinavia, Benelux and financials sector equity capital markets (ECM) business, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The appointment, a newly created role, comes at a time when many investment banks are cutting staff, particularly in equities where a drop off in share sale activity due to the euro zone debt crisis has hit revenues hard.

Tans, who starts on Oct. 1 and will be based in London, joins from Goldman Sachs where he was a partner managing director within the European Financing Group and previously headed the Japanese Financing Group.

He will report to Darrell Uden and Chicco di Stasi, co-heads of ECM for Europe, Middle East and Africa.