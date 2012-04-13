BRIEF-Reliance Jio partners with Uber
* Reliance Jio Infocomm - partners with Uber to enable Jio Money for Uber riders to pay for the ride
LONDON, April 13 UBS has hired six more dealmakers from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, following the appointment of Andrea Orcel at the helm of the Swiss firm's investment bank.
The latest hires include Javier Oficialdegui, wo will become co-head of financial institutions for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the person said. (Reporting by Victoria Howley. Editing by Douwe Miedema)
LONDON, Feb 20 British fashion retailer Reiss named former Next executive Christos Angelides as its new chief executive on Monday in a move aimed at allowing founder and chairman David Reiss to scale back his responsibilities.
HONG KONG, Feb 20 The Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions (HKCTU) warned that McDonald's Corp's up-to-$2.1 billion sale of its Hong Kong and China operations could hit workers' pay, adding to growing criticism of the deal on the mainland and elsewhere.