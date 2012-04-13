LONDON, April 13 UBS has hired six more dealmakers from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, following the appointment of Andrea Orcel at the helm of the Swiss firm's investment bank.

The latest hires include Javier Oficialdegui, wo will become co-head of financial institutions for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the person said. (Reporting by Victoria Howley. Editing by Douwe Miedema)