MOVES- MUFG, Brit Ltd, Greenhill, Idinvest, TriOptima
Feb 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* UBS hires 8 advisers in past week with nearly $1 bln AUM
* Team from Merrill joins UBS's Farmington Hills complex
* Other hires in Fort Worth, Bloomington, Denver, NYC
TORONTO, Aug 29 UBS Wealth Management Americas (UBS.N) UBSN.VX said on Monday it has hired eight financial advisers with nearly $1 billion in combined assets in the past week.
UBS said the advisers, which all together produce about $7 million in annual revenues, joined its branches in Farmington Hills, Michigan; Fort Worth, Texas; Bloomington, Indiana; and in Denver, and New York.
Three advisers - Makram Talia, Robert Loupee and Michael Graziani - joined UBS's Farmington Hills complex from Merrill Lynch. The team had $2.85 million in production on $450 million in assets under management.
UBS gave no details on the other hires. (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Peter Galloway)
Feb 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* LSV Asset Management reports a 7.32 percent passive stake in Brinker International Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kkgB36) Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: