Dec 8 UBS Wealth Management Americas (UBS.N)
UBSN.VX, the U.S. brokerage division of the Swiss bank, has
hired three Morgan Stanley Smith Barney advisers that together
managed more than $200 million in client assets, the firm said
on Thursday.
Advisers Mario Afram, Carl Ekroth and Harish Jashnani
joined UBS on Friday in Paramus, New Jersey, where they now
report to complex director Brian Cain.
At least seven advisers who altogether managed about $2.1
billion in client assets have joined UBS from Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney since early November.
The firm last month said it hired a Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney team with $1.7 billion in client assets under management
that together generated more than $8 million in revenue last
year. For details, please see [ID:nN1E7A70ZF]
The three recent hires in Paramus had been with Morgan
Stanley (MS.N) before the firm's join venture with Citi's Smith
Barney (C.N) in 2009, which created the largest U.S. brokerage
by assets. Afram, Ekroth and Jashnani have each been in the
financial services industry for roughly two decades.
The advisers collectively managed a combined $203.5 million
in client assets at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and together
generated $1.4 million in revenue last year.
UBS last week announced a slew of management changes after
the Swiss bank removed its head of risk Maureen Miskovic in the
wake of a $2 billion trading scandal.
Philip Lofts replaced Miskovic, with UBS Wealth Management
Americas Chief Executive Bob McCann expanding his role to
replace Lofts as chief executive of UBS Group Americas. For
details, please see [ID:nL5E7N1084]
"McCann and (UBS Wealth Advisor Group head Robert)
Mulholland are doing an effective job of recruiting," said
Texas-based financial services recruiter Rick Peterson. "Even
though the firm has a lot of negative publicity, it's not
affecting the managers' ability to recruit."
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Richard Satran)