* UBS executive board meeting in Singapore
* Set to discuss strategic changes to investment bank
* Under pressure after scandal to scale down riskier ops
* UBS shares rise 1.3 pct, out-perform index
SINGAPORE, Sept 21 UBS chief executive
Oswald Gruebel said he has the support of his board despite the
rogue trading scandal that cost the Swiss bank $2.3 billion and
prompted calls for tougher regulation of risky investment bank
practices.
Arriving in Singapore for meetings with the bank's
management and board, Gruebel laughed when asked by Reuters at
his hotel on Wednesday if he still had the board's backing and
said, "Yes. Always."
Gruebel is expected to ask UBS's board to back
plans for a radical overhaul of investment banking under his
leadership at the meetings in Singapore, a plan sources said
would be sped up after the trading scandal.
London-based UBS trader Kweku Adoboli was charged on Friday
with fraud and false accounting dating back to 2008 relating to
the losses.
UBS said Adoboi concealed "unauthorised speculative trading"
in equity index futures over the last three months" by creating
fictitious hedging positions in internal systems.
Gruebel said on Sunday he would "bear the consequences" of
the trading loss that was discovered last week but did not want
to quit, adding the affair would influence the future strategy
of the investment bank.
The board's chairman, Kaspar Villiger, signalled he was not
panicked by the scandal. Speaking in French to television
reporters outside the Swiss bank's Singapore offices, Villiger
denied the bank was feeling the pressure from its shareholders,
and said it was very solid.
The bank's executive board was meeting on Wednesday at their
main offices in the city's business district before its wider
set of board members gather later in the week.
The meeting is one of the four held every year and strategic
changes to the investment bank are on the agenda, said several
sources with direct knowledge of the plans.
It coincides with Singapore hosting the Formula One Grand
Prix, of which UBS is a major sponsor.
OVERHAUL EXPECTED
UBS shares shook off early losses and rose 1.3 percent on
Wednesday, compared with a 0.2 percent drop for the FTSEurofirst
index of top European shares. The stock has plunged
more than 80 percent from its 2007 peak.
UBS is under pressure to scale down, ring-fence or even
split off its risky investment banking business from its core
wealth management unit in order to shield private clients.
But a source at the bank told Reuters that the board will
not be rushed into dumping the investment bank following the
rogue trades.
The bank was widely expected to speed up an overhaul of its
investment bank that had been planned for announcement at an
investor day on Nov 17, though big shareholders have signalled
they could wait until that date while the bank completes an
internal investigation, another source at the bank said.
Gruebel was expected to scale back proprietary trading and
fixed income, but not do away with them completely.
Politicians in Switzerland and Britain have renewed calls to
separate riskier investment banking businesses from commercial
bank operations.
The trading loss is a heavy blow to the reputation of
Switzerland's biggest bank, which had just started to rebound
after its near collapse during the financial crisis and a
damaging U.S. investigation into its aiding wealthy Americans to
dodge taxes.
"Our near-term concern is the impact the recent turmoil will
have on customer confidence in Wealth Management, which had been
staging a gradual recovery in recent quarters," broker Collins
Stewart said in a note.
UBS's largest shareholder, Singapore sovereign wealth fund
GIC, met with the bank's management on Tuesday and said it had
expressed its disappointment at the case. It urged them to take
"firm" action to restore confidence and wanted details of how
the bank would tighten its risk controls.
GIC, which has a 6.4 percent stake in UBS and has lost about
77 percent of its 11 billion Swiss franc ($12.4
billion)investment, added though that its view of the bank as
well-capitalised remained "unchanged".
UK and Swiss regulators have launched a joint probe into why
the bank's risk unit failed to detect the trades and assess the
overall strength of their trading controls.
($1 = 0.885 Swiss Francs)
