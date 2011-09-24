* Gruebel accepts blame for $2.3 bln trading scandal
* UBS to speed up restructuring of investment bank
* IB business to be less complex, carry less risk
* EMEA head Ermotti takes over reins on interim basis
(Adds Villiger, Ermotti comments from conference call)
By Emma Thomasson and Catherine Bosley
ZURICH, Sept 24 Swiss bank UBS's
Chief Executive Oswald Gruebel resigned on
Saturday, shouldering the blame after its scandal-hit investment
banking business lost $2.3 billion in alleged rogue trading.
The bank, which said it would beef up risk controls under an
accelerated restructuring of that part of its business, named
its Europe, Middle East and Africa head Sergio Ermotti to
replace Gruebel on an interim basis.
"Oswald Gruebel feels that it is his duty to assume
responsibility for the recent unauthorized trading incident. It
is testimony to his uncompromising principles and integrity,"
UBS Chairman Kaspar Villiger said in a statement.
Gruebel, a 67-year-old former trader who helped turn around
Credit Suisse a decade ago, was brought out of retirement in
2009 to try to revamp UBS after it almost collapsed in 2008
under the weight of more than $50 billion lost on toxic assets.
Ermotti, who Villiger said was a strong candidate to replace
Gruebel permanently, told a conference call with journalists the
bank would review its risk controls at group level, and an
internal investigation of what went wrong at the investment bank
should conclude within 14 days.
More details of changes at the division, which would not
exit its fixed income business, would be revealed at the bank's
Investor Day in November, Ermotti said.
Ermotti, a 51 year-old from Switzerland's Italian-speaking
region of Ticino, was already being groomed as a possible
successor since he joined UBS in April from UniCredit
after he was passed over in a management reshuffle at the
Italian bank following the departure of CEO Alessandro Profumo
Villiger said he had no doubts about the future of
investment Banking head Carsten Kengeter, whose fate had also
hung in the balance over the trading loss in his division, and
that he did not favour splitting off the business from the rest
of the bank.
The UBS board, which continued a meeting by telephone
conference on Saturday that had started in Singapore this week,
said it was "deeply disappointed" by the trading scandal.
"It will fully support the independent investigation and
will ensure that mitigating measures are implemented to prevent
such an incident from recurring," it said.
UBS trader Kweku Adoboli was "sorry beyond words for what
had happened" and was "appalled at the scale of the consequences
of his disastrous miscalculations", his lawyer Patrick Gibb said
at a court hearing in London on Thursday.
The 31-year old did not enter a plea and was remanded in
custody until a further hearing next month.
LESS RISKY INVESTMENT BANK
The board reconfirmed the bank's "integrated" strategy,
combining wealth management, investment bank, asset management
and Swiss retail and corporate businesses, but said it wanted to
speed up a restructuring of investment banking.
The board said it had asked management to accelerate the
implementation of a client-centric strategy for the investment
bank "concentrating on advisory, capital markets, and client
flow and solutions businesses".
"In the future, the Investment Bank will be less complex,
carry less risk and use less capital to produce reliable returns
and contribute more optimally to UBS's overall objectives,"
Villiger said.
UBS had already said in August it would axe 3,500 more jobs
to shave 2 billion Swiss francs off annual costs, with almost
half of those cuts coming from the investment bank, which had
grown to almost 18,000 staff from 16,500 a year ago.
Ermotti said on Saturday UBS could cut more investment
banking jobs, though reductions would not be extensive.
Clients pulled nearly 400 billion Swiss francs ($442
billion) -- almost 20 percent of total client assets -- from UBS
after the bank was battered in the financial crisis as well as a
prolonged dispute with the U.S. tax authorities and posted the
biggest annual corporate loss in Swiss history.
Villiger said Gruebel had achieved an "impressive turnaround
and strengthened UBS fundamentally". But other private banks are
now circling again to nab clients worried about reputational
risk in the wake of the rogue trader affair.
The board had not lost confidence in Gruebel, Villiger told
Saturday's conference call, though the outgoing CEO would get no
severance package.
UBS's largest shareholder, Singapore sovereign wealth fund
GIC, met the bank's management earlier in the week and in a rare
public statement expressed its disappointment. It urged them to
take firm action to restore confidence and wanted details of how
the bank would tighten risk controls.
GIC had not been consulted over Saturdayy's management
change, Villiger said.
The board said it would continue to look for a permanent
successor to Gruebel.
Villiger thanked Ermotti, who has worked in all UBS's core
business areas, for standing in on an interim basis, adding:
"Together with the executive leadership team he will continue to
implement UBS`s strategic alignment."
UBS's board meeting, one of four regular ones per year, had
originally been due to end on Friday ahead of the UBS-sponsored
Singapore Formula One motor racing Grand Prix on Sunday, when
executives will be trying to reassure big clients.
In 2007, former UBS CEO Peter Wuffli was ousted
unceremoniously at a board meeting in Spain to coincide with the
America's Cup yachting event there, in which UBS was sponsoring
a team.
The loss allegedly caused by Adoboli in unauthorised trades
compares to the 4.9 billion euros ($6.6 billion) lost by rogue
trader Jerome Kerviel at Societe Generale three years ago, an
event that prompted calls for tighter rules and felled that
bank's then-chairman and CEO Daniel Bouton.
($1=0.906 Swiss francs=0.743 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by John Stonestreet)