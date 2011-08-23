* 45 pct of jobs cuts coming from investment bank
* 35 pct from wealth management & Swiss bank
* Looking to cut 2 bln Sfr in annual costs by end of 2013
* UBS to take restructuring hit of 550 mln Sfr
(Adds details, background)
By Katie Reid
ZURICH, Aug 23 Swiss bank UBS plans to slash
around 3,500 jobs, almost half of them from its investment bank,
as it seeks to shave some 2 billion Swiss francs from annual
costs by the end of 2013.
UBS had already said it would cut jobs when it posted a
lower-than-expected second-quarter profit last month as its
underperforming fixed income business weighed.
Like rival Credit Suisse , UBS has been grappling
with rising regulatory costs and a record high Swiss franc which
are eating into profits.
"The measures announced today are designed to improve
operating efficiency. UBS will continue to be vigilant in
managing its cost base while remaining committed to investing in
growth areas," UBS said in the statement on Tuesday.
Around 45 percent of the cuts will come from UBS's
investment bank, 35 percent from wealth management & Swiss bank,
10 percent from global asset management and 10 percent from
wealth management Americas.
UBS expects to book a restructuring charge of some 550
million francs, and around 450 million francs of this will be
booked in the second half, with the majority recognised in the
third quarter.
The savings will come from redundancies as well as natural
attrition, and further real estate rationalisation, UBS said.
Investment banks worldwide have been hit by slow trading due
to the debt problems in the euro zone and United States, as well
as regulations aimed at forcing banks to hold more capital to
protect them from future shocks after the 2008 global financial
crisis.
UBS joins a growing line of banks, including HSBC ,
Barclays, Goldman Sachs , Credit Suisse, in slashing
thousands of jobs.
(Additional reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by David
Cowell)