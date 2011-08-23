(Repeats to format cross-reference)
By Katie Reid
ZURICH, Aug 23 Switzerland's biggest bank UBS AG
is to axe 3,500 jobs to shave 2 billion Swiss
francs ($2.5 billion) off annual costs as it joins rival
investment banks in reversing the post-crisis hiring binge and
preparing for a tough few years.
UBS said almost half the cuts would be in investment
banking. It had already said it would cut jobs when it posted
weak second quarter profits last month as its underperforming
fixed income business weighed.
Like rival Credit Suisse Group AG , UBS has been
grappling with rising regulatory costs and a red-hot Swiss
franc, which are eating into profits.
"The cost cutting is an admission of defeat. UBS overhired
after its near-collapse in early 2009, but was unable to win
back market share," said Kepler Capital Markets analyst Dirk
Becker.
"With more difficult markets, the economics of its
investment bank became so uncompelling that the group now has to
retreat," Becker said.
At 0952 GMT UBS shares were up 2.4 percent, outperforming a
1.1 percent rise in the wider European banking sector index
.
"The measures announced today are designed to improve
operating efficiency. UBS will continue to be vigilant in
managing its cost base while remaining committed to investing in
growth areas," UBS said.
Banks are slimming down as weak investment trading this year
looks set to continue, leaving many carrying high costs after
hiring aggressively in 2009 and early 2010 when trading income
surged following the financial crisis.
"Since UBS announced their 2 billion franc cost saving
initiative, the economic environment has deteriorated even
further, making these plans seem inadequate," Helvea analyst
Peter Thorne said.
"Hopefully, UBS will be more active in lowering staff
compensation levels than they have been so far," Thorne said.
FICC IN A FIX
Fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC), which
accounts for about half of investment bank industry revenue, has
been hit particularly hard as bond trading has slumped.
Investors will focus on UBS's investor day in November for
more insight into its plans for its fixed income unit, which it
has put under review.
Tougher regulation has added pressure to shrink balance
sheets and exit some business areas. That has put more scrutiny
on costs, which are seen as particularly high at Switzerland's
top two banks.
"Especially under new regulations, the only way to improve
return on equity is to cut costs," said Shailesh Raikundlia,
analyst at MF Global in London.
UBS, which had to be rescued by the state in 2008 after
massive losses on toxic assets, slashed staff to around 64,000
from 78,000 before the financial crisis, but it grew again in
the last year to over 65,700.
Around 45 percent of the cuts will come from UBS's
investment bank, 35 percent from wealth management & Swiss bank,
10 percent from global asset management and 10 percent from
wealth management Americas.
"While total restructuring charges are in-line, we are
somewhat surprised about the high part wealth management & Swiss
bank have to shoulder: around 165 million francs and 1,225
headcount," Sarasin analyst Rainer Skierka said.
Wealth management is typically a far less capital intensive
business than investment banking, with more predictable revenues
and more stable margins. Client advisers at the bank's wealth
management unit will not be affected by the cuts.
A spokeswoman for UBS declined to give any further breakdown
of where the job cuts would come, saying all areas would be
affected and that the focus would be on middle and back office
staff.
Investment banks worldwide have been hit by slow trading due
to the debt problems in the euro zone and United States, as well
as regulations aimed at forcing banks to hold more capital to
protect them from future shocks after the 2008 global financial
crisis.
Credit Suisse has said it would cut around 2,000 jobs after
weak trading activity and the strong franc hit its
second-quarter results, and thousands of jobs are going at HSBC
, Barclays , Goldman Sachs and elsewhere.
Big hikes in fixed salaries since the financial crisis to
compensate for tougher bonus rules has left banks with an
inflexible cost base that they now need to shrink after a bumpy
year so far.
At UBS and Credit Suisse, fixed costs could rise to 65
percent and 82 percent of total compensation, respectively, in
their investment banks this year from 55 percent and 66 percent
in 2009, according to a recent JPMorgan analysis.
UBS expects to book a restructuring charge of some 550
million francs, and around 450 million francs of this will be
booked in the second half of the year, with the majority
recognised in the third quarter.
($1 = 0.786 Swiss Francs)
(Additional reporting by Catherine Bosley, Rupert
Pretterklieber, Albert Schmieder and Martin De S'Pinto in Zurich
and Sarah White in London; Editing by David Cowell and
Hans-Juergen Peters)