* Meeting set to continue beyond schedule into Sat
* CEO Gruebel expected to have pushed to keep investment
bank
* Gruebel declines to comment on his future
* Board got update on internal probe -source
By Edward Taylor and Emma Thomasson
SINGAPORE/ZURICH, Sept 23 The board of UBS
extended on Friday its meeting amid the glamour
of Singapore's Grand Prix event to decide the future of its
scandal-hit investment bank and CEO Oswald Gruebel, on whose
watch it lost $2.3 billion in alleged rogue trading.
Top executives at the Swiss bank, which has staggered from
crisis to crisis over the past three years, are under pressure
to downsize or fence off risky trading activities and protect
its core business of managing private investors' wealth.
"The meeting is not yet over. The board has only ended its
meeting for the day," a UBS spokesman said.
UBS's board meeting, one of four regular meetings per year,
had originally been due to end on Friday ahead of the
UBS-sponsored Singapore Formula One motor racing Grand Prix on
Sunday, when executives will be trying to reassure big clients.
"It's a sign that there's still big decisions on the agenda
that haven't been made yet," said Sarasin analyst Rainer Skierka
of the decision to extend the meeting.
UBS shares, which had touched their lowest level since March
2009 earlier in the session as stocks tumbled worldwide, were
trading up 2.2 percent at 9.87 francs at 1412 GMT as markets
turned positive on talk of European Central Bank action.
After the meeting a casually-dressed Gruebel -- a big motor
racing fan himself -- declined to comment on his future.
Wearing a black polo shirt and khaki trousers as he crossed
the lobby of Singapore's Ritz-Carlton hotel -- where the bank's
top brass are staying -- Gruebel shook his head when asked by a
reporter whether he could say anything.
Clients pulled nearly 400 billion Swiss francs ($442
billion) -- almost 20 percent of total client assets -- from UBS
during the financial crisis as the bank was battered by subprime
losses, a prolonged dispute with the U.S. tax authorities and
the biggest annual corporate loss in Swiss history.
Under Gruebel's leadership, the bank's inflows have since
turned positive but other private banks are now circling again
to nab clients worried about reputational risk in the wake of
the rogue trader affair.
The $2.3 billion loss allegedly caused by UBS trader Kweku
Adoboli in unauthorised trades compares to the 4.9 billion euros
($6.6 billion) lost by rogue trader Jerome Kerviel at Societe
Generale just three years ago, an event which prompted calls for
tighter rules and felled that bank's then-chairman and CEO
Daniel Bouton.
With his job now on the line, Gruebel, a former trader
himself, was expected to urge the board to keep him and his
'integrated banking' strategy -- maintaining the investment bank
which he placed at the heart of UBS' recovery when he took over
in 2009.
A UBS source said the board meeting -- held in UBS offices
at the exclusive Raffles Quay location -- would be given an
update on its internal investigation into the trading debacle --
potentially helping it decide where the buck should stop.
Former UBS CEO Peter Wuffli was ousted unceremoniously at a
board meeting in Spain in 2007 to coincide with the America's
Cup yachting event there, in which UBS was sponsoring a team.
RISK CONTROL
The crisis has left Gruebel facing not only strategic
issues, such as whether the bank should stick to its safer core
wealth management business, but also concern about his
management team and lax risk supervision.
The 67-year-old German delivered "a consistent message"
throughout the week that the investment bank is a key part of
UBS's future, despite twin British and Swiss investigations into
how Adoboli evaded UBS's compliance department, sources said.
UBS's largest shareholder, Singapore sovereign wealth fund
GIC, met the bank's management earlier this week and in a rare
public statement expressed its disappointment. It urged them to
take firm action to restore confidence and wanted details of how
the bank would tighten risk controls.
Gruebel is expected to scale back proprietary trading and
fixed income, but not do away with them completely.
"They need to complete the internal investigations first.
It's not necessary to call for heads to roll yet, we need more
detail for that -- and it's not clear who could take over
anyway," said Florian Esterer, senior portfolio manager at
Swisscanto, which manages some 57 billion Swiss francs and holds
around $170 million in UBS shares.
"The board is in a bind because it is not sure anyone could
realistically take over from Gruebel at present."
UBS lacks many heavyweight internal candidates after a
series of management shakeups during the financial crisis,
although it has been grooming Sergio Ermotti, former deputy CEO
of Italy's UniCredit , since he joined in April.
Other names touted as possible successors -- include Hugo
Baenziger and Axel Lehmann, chief risk officers respectively at
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Zurich Financial .
As Gruebel presented his plan to the UBS board, the bank has
this week been fulfilling previous promises of cutting jobs and
costs, losing between 5 and 10 percent of the jobs within the
advisory arm in the investment banking division.
The move is part of 3,500 job cuts previously announced in
August from which UBS had hoped to make an annual saving of
around 2 billion francs -- most of which will have been
cancelled out by the $2.3 billion loss it unveiled last week.
Adoboli, meanwhile, was "sorry beyond words" and "appalled
at the scale of the consequences of his disastrous
miscalculations", his lawyer said at a brief court appearance in
London on Thursday.
($1=0.906 Swiss Francs=0.743 Euros)
